Dr. Marios Gagos, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marios Gagos, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Gagos works at
Gagos Cardiovascular Medicine PLLC2747 Crescent St Ste 206, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 440-8401
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Gagos is very professional and knowledgeable. Explains everything and works with you on improving your health to your maximum level. Very diligent with getting you to understand the importance of your cardiovascular health.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1699905000
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Dr. Gagos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gagos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gagos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gagos speaks Greek and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gagos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gagos.
