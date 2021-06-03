Overview

Dr. Marion Wilson Jr, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson Jr works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.