Dr. Marion Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marion Wells, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Columbia Heart8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 256-6511
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was the best I have seen in a long time,I trust him with my life
About Dr. Marion Wells, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
