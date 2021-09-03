Overview

Dr. Marion Wells, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Wells works at Prisma Health Cardiology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.