Overview

Dr. Marion Studebaker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Studebaker works at Mercy Clinic Yukon in Yukon, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.