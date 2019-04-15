Overview

Dr. Marion Stoj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stoj works at Retina Consultants in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.