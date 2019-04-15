Dr. Marion Stoj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Stoj, MD
Overview
Dr. Marion Stoj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Manchester191 Main St Ste 101, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 646-7704
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't believe that this marvelous doctor has no reviews. What a shame. This man has been my eye doctor for several years, and I completely believe that he has saved my sight. His expertise is accompanied by a considerate and compassionate nature. He genuinely cares about you.Would I recommend him to others? In a heartbeat.
About Dr. Marion Stoj, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1457334195
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eent Hosp-Hackens
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Ophthalmology
