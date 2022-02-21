Dr. Marion Schertzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schertzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Schertzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Marion Schertzer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Schertzer works at
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Sandy Springs5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 180, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 277-4277
Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2900, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 277-4277
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 844-3200
Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A440, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 277-4277
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schertzer and her team did an outstanding job with my surgery. So did Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs. Dr. Schertzer is very talented and my surgery took care of my problem completely with no complications. I highly recommend Dr Schertzer!
About Dr. Marion Schertzer, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schertzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schertzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schertzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schertzer has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Excision of Rectal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schertzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Schertzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schertzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schertzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schertzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.