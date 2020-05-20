See All Pediatricians in Prairie Village, KS
Dr. Marion Pierson, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marion Pierson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine|University of Missouri-Kansas City Six-Year Medical Program and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Pierson works at Village Pediatrics in Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Pediatrics
    8340 Mission Rd Ste 100, Prairie Village, KS 66206 (913) 382-5176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Menorah Medical Center
  Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acne
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Casting
Cough
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Headache
Hives
Impetigo
Nausea
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Stye
Tinnitus
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2020
    She is very personable and takes her time with her patients! The kids love her!
    Michaela — May 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marion Pierson, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1023126372
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Georgetown University Children's Medical Center|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine|University of Missouri-Kansas City Six-Year Medical Program
