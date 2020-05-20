Dr. Marion Pierson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Pierson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marion Pierson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine|University of Missouri-Kansas City Six-Year Medical Program and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
She is very personable and takes her time with her patients! The kids love her!
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023126372
- Georgetown University Children's Medical Center|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine|University of Missouri-Kansas City Six-Year Medical Program
Dr. Pierson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierson.
