Overview

Dr. Marion Lund, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oxford, MS. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Panola Medical Center.



Dr. Lund works at The Foot Doctor, PLLC of Oxford in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.