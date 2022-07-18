Dr. Marion Lund, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Lund, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marion Lund, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oxford, MS. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Panola Medical Center.
Locations
The Foot Doctor, PLLC of Oxford1194 S 18TH STREET EXT, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 563-7681Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Panola Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lund spent time explaining what my diagnosis was as well as treatment plans that would relieve my pain. I left the office pain free and happy that someone finally knew what was wrong. Podiatrists know feet! Don't waste your time with anyone else. The wait was a little long, but it was worth it knowing he was giving everyone special treatment - I have never heard a complaint because everyone left with an answer and pain free!
About Dr. Marion Lund, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1396085015
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix VA Med Ctr
- Midwestern University
- Utah Valley University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lund has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.
