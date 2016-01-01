Dr. Marion Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marion Johnson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Patricia Coghlan MD1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 403, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 300-2102
- 2 435 N Roxbury Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 275-0380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Marion Johnson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952523086
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- University Of California, Irvine
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.