Dr. Marion Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Marion Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
EvergreenHealth Surgical Care12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN-420, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Excellent at what she does and extremely compassionate and caring. She takes time to listen to concerns and answers all questions in an easy to understand way.
About Dr. Marion Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881663003
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington At Seattle
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.