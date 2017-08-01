Overview

Dr. Marion Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Johnson works at EvergreenHealth Surgical Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.