Dr. Marion Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Marion Kim-Wan Ho MD, A Professional Corporation in Woodland Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.