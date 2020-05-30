Dr. Marion Colas-Lacombe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colas-Lacombe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Colas-Lacombe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marion Colas-Lacombe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Colas-Lacombe works at
Locations
-
1
Plantation Gynecologic Associates201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 472-2201Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colas-Lacombe?
Dr. Colas Lacombe is great. I am comfortable with her and she explains things very clearly.
About Dr. Marion Colas-Lacombe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Creole and Haitian Creole
- 1346282670
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- The George Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colas-Lacombe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colas-Lacombe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colas-Lacombe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colas-Lacombe works at
Dr. Colas-Lacombe has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colas-Lacombe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colas-Lacombe speaks Creole and Haitian Creole.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Colas-Lacombe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colas-Lacombe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colas-Lacombe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colas-Lacombe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.