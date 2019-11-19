Dr. Marion Buchsbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchsbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Buchsbaum, MD
Dr. Marion Buchsbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Lexington-waltham Dermatology Group PC57 Bedford St Ste 201, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 862-2322
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Buchsbaum has been my dermatologist for the past 5 years and I am so pleased with her services. I trust and appreciate her medical approach as well as her bedside manner. Dr.Buchsbaum is extremely knowledgeable and has always been on top of any concern or condition of mine. I hope she continues to practice for years in the future as I have such faith in her!
About Dr. Marion Buchsbaum, MD
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Buchsbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchsbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchsbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchsbaum has seen patients for Rosacea, Plantar Wart and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchsbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchsbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchsbaum.
