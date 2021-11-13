Overview

Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Ficinski works at Grace Jeon, MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.