Dr. Mario Zuccarello, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Zuccarello, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute3113 Bellevue Ave Ste 4100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8990
Uima Hepatology Laboratory231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 475-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zuccarello is a top neurosurgeon in his field. He performed a craniotomy on me in October to repair an AVM in my brain which caused my stroke. His bedside manner is superb as well as the staff at the UC Medical Center. I would highly recommend him to anyone in the Cincinnati area, Kentucky, Indiana or Ohio.
About Dr. Mario Zuccarello, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1467485698
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
