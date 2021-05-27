Overview

Dr. Mario Werbin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Werbin works at General Practice Associates LLC in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.