Dr. Mario Vukic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vukic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Vukic, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Vukic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Vukic works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Neurology Group211 Essex St Ste 202, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-0677
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vukic?
Excellent !!!! Excellent!!!
About Dr. Mario Vukic, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043287865
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vukic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vukic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vukic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vukic works at
Dr. Vukic has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vukic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Vukic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vukic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vukic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vukic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.