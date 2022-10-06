Overview

Dr. Mario Vukic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Vukic works at Hackensack Neurology Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.