Dr. Mario Talanga, DO
Dr. Mario Talanga, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonet Point, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Medical Associates of West Florida7575 State Road 52, Bayonet Point, FL 34667 Directions (727) 861-9800
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I was recently hospitalized at the Bayonet Point Hospital, Hudson, Fl. and he came to my bedside each morning. His bedside manner was exceptional; I felt I was in capable hands with him. His soft voice and gentle manner soothed me. Thank you Dr. Talanga
- Internal Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point - Internal Medicine
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Bradenton
- University of Florida
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Talanga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talanga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talanga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talanga speaks Croatian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Talanga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talanga.
