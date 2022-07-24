Overview

Dr. Mario Sanchez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Feria, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Sanchez works at Neighborhood Doctor in La Feria, TX with other offices in Raymondville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.