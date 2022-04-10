Dr. Mario accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas Mario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rojas Mario, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Mario works at
Locations
Braverman Eye Center1050 N Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 458-2112Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Aran Eye Associates1097 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Ophtmlgy900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aran Eye Associates PA14601 SW 29th St Ste 210, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 414-0090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rojas was very patient with me all through the procedures. He managed a complication when a weakness developed in the right eye, and the surgery was a success. I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Rojas for restoring my vision in both eyes. I opted for the multifocal lens, and even though it's expensive, I do not require regular glasses anymore.
About Dr. Rojas Mario, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Creole
- 1659634939
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mario has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mario speaks Creole.
Dr. Mario has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.