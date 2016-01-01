Dr. Mario Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Rodriguez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Militar Nueva Granada Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Locations
Warren Clinic Endocrinology6160 S Yale Ave Fl 2, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 497-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mario Rodriguez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1700265584
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami At Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami
- Universidad Militar Nueva Granada Facultad de Medicina
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
