Dr. Mario Rivera Bernuy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera Bernuy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Rivera Bernuy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Rivera Bernuy, MD is a Dietitian in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Rivera Bernuy works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera Bernuy?
About Dr. Mario Rivera Bernuy, MD
- Dietetics
- English
- Male
- 1841670445
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera Bernuy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rivera Bernuy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rivera Bernuy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera Bernuy works at
Dr. Rivera Bernuy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera Bernuy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera Bernuy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera Bernuy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.