Dr. Mario Petersen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Petersen, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from Universidad de Buenos Aires - Argentina (SOM).
Dr. Petersen works at
Locations
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurodevelopmental) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mario Petersen, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760490239
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (GME) & El Hospital General de Agudos Carlos G Durand - Argentina (GME)
- El Hospital General de Agudos Carlos G Durand - Argentina (GME)
- Universidad de Buenos Aires - Argentina (SOM)
- Neurodevelopment Disabilities and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petersen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petersen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Petersen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petersen speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.