Dr. Mario Pereira, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital



Dr. Pereira works at HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Plantation in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.