Dr. Mario Peichev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Peichev, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Academic Sofia and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Department of Medicine1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Steinway NY Medical Associates3272 STeinway St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 406-9278
Fritz A. Galette Psychologist PC314 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 987-5717
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We love you Dr. Peichev! Has been my sons pediatrician since birth and he is currently 9 yrs old. What's there not to love about him. He is amazing and I totally recommend him.
About Dr. Mario Peichev, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian, Russian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
- 1669447439
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr Nyh-Cornell University
- UMDNJ
- Med Academic Sofia
- SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
