See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mario Peichev, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mario Peichev, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mario Peichev, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Academic Sofia and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Peichev works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Thalassemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Medicine
    1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-5000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Steinway NY Medical Associates
    3272 STeinway St, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 406-9278
  3. 3
    Fritz A. Galette Psychologist PC
    314 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 987-5717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Thalassemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Thalassemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neonatal Anemia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombophilia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peichev?

    Jul 29, 2022
    We love you Dr. Peichev! Has been my sons pediatrician since birth and he is currently 9 yrs old. What's there not to love about him. He is amazing and I totally recommend him.
    Dimitra — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mario Peichev, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mario Peichev, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peichev to family and friends

    Dr. Peichev's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peichev

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mario Peichev, MD.

    About Dr. Mario Peichev, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian, Russian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669447439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr Nyh-Cornell University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UMDNJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Academic Sofia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Peichev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peichev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peichev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peichev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peichev has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Thalassemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peichev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Peichev speaks Bulgarian, Russian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peichev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peichev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peichev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peichev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mario Peichev, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.