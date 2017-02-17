Dr. Mario Padilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Padilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Padilla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Padilla delivered both of my children he is a wonderful dr. He always made me feel at ease and took good care of me.
About Dr. Mario Padilla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Padilla speaks Spanish.
