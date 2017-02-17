Overview

Dr. Mario Padilla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Padilla works at Sierra Medical Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.