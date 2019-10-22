Dr. Mario Nutis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nutis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Nutis, MD
Dr. Mario Nutis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Family Medicine - Texas Tech El Paso|Laparoscopic Gynecologic - Stanford University|Obstetrics-Gynecology - Texas Tech El Paso
Dr. Nutis works at
Diego Ramirez OBGYN, PLLC10201 Gateway Blvd W Ste 330, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Del Sol Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
he was willing to take me on in my second trimester and I was a high risk patient with all kinds of issues. My previous OBGYN believed I had Leukemia but Dr. Nutis was EXTREMELY nice and set my mind at ease and still took me on as a patient. The rest of the pregnancy went by very fast. he had Dr. Lodeiro consult with me as well but with everything I had going on it was a blink of an eye.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Family Medicine - Texas Tech El Paso|Laparoscopic Gynecologic - Stanford University|Obstetrics-Gynecology - Texas Tech El Paso
- Texas Tech University
Dr. Nutis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nutis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nutis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nutis works at
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.