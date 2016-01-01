Dr. Nanes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mario Nanes, MD
Dr. Mario Nanes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER.
Neurosurg LLC4302 Alton Rd Ste 830, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2404
- 49 years of experience
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanes.
