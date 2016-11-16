Dr. Mario Mota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Mota, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Mota, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.

Locations
Eyeworks Inc1101 S 70th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 486-3132
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mota is very personable and took the time to describe the procedure, how it worked, and what was causing my issues in the first place. Dr. Mota made sure that my husband and I understood what we would be getting, and was extremely friendly from the beginning.
About Dr. Mario Mota, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mota has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mota.
