Overview

Dr. Mario Morales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Morales works at SSM Health Weight Management Services in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.