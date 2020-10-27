Overview

Dr. Mario Meallet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Meallet works at A Center For Visioncare in Burbank, CA with other offices in South Gate, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.