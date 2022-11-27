Dr. Mario Masrur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masrur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Masrur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Masrur, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Masrur works at
Locations
University of Illinois at Chicago1801 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 355-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anthony Hospital
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Masrur just performed my sleeve on 11/22 it was a breeze… he is the truth had me in and out with the quickness with just tender paining … I’m now home walking around dropping pounds n following doctors requests.. Thank you Dr.Masrur
About Dr. Mario Masrur, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1811254568
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masrur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masrur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masrur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masrur has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masrur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masrur speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Masrur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masrur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masrur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masrur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.