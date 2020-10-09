See All Vascular Surgeons in Margate, FL
Dr. Mario Martinasevic, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mario Martinasevic, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine University of Tuzla|University of Tuzla and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Martinasevic works at HCA Florida Broward Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Margate
    2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3557
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Plantation
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3566
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Careplus
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2020
    I took my mom to see Dr. Martinasevic it was speculated that she might have peripheral vascular disease complicated by other health issues. She was also told that she had lymphedema, even though she'd never had cancer or radiation treatments. The visit with Dr. Matinasevic was probably the most hopeful that we've had in Forever. This man took the time to explain what was going on with my mom, he explained what was wrong. He also told us that she had been misdiagnosed she did not have lymphedema. He listened! And then he educated. He was kind straightforward very businesslike. We met him for the first time that day and he made us feel as if we mattered. Do I recommend this doctor?Wholeheartedly. He showed up intellectually, emotionally and medically. He didn't just expect us to take what he said as if he was a god. He cared. I've been to a lot of doctors because my mom and my sister not well and he is one of the best. Thank you doctor
    Very grateful, thankful daughter — Oct 09, 2020
    About Dr. Mario Martinasevic, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian
    NPI Number
    • 1942287966
    Education & Certifications

    • The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    • The University Of Iowa Hospitals And Clinics
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine University of Tuzla|University of Tuzla
