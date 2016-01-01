See All Plastic Surgeons in Middletown, NY
Dr. Mario Loomis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mario Loomis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (105)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mario Loomis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.

Dr. Loomis works at Loomis Plastic Surgery in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
10 (139)
View Profile
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
10 (270)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Loomis Plastic Surgery
    225 Dolson Ave Ste 302, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 342-6884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Acne
Aging Face
Body Disproportion
Adult Acne
Aging Face
Body Disproportion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 105 ratings
Patient Ratings (105)
5 Star
(98)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Loomis?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mario Loomis, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mario Loomis, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Loomis to family and friends

Dr. Loomis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Loomis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mario Loomis, MD.

About Dr. Mario Loomis, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780778522
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Cornell University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mario Loomis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Loomis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Loomis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Loomis works at Loomis Plastic Surgery in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Loomis’s profile.

105 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loomis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loomis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mario Loomis, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.