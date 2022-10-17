Overview

Dr. Mario Leyba, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Leyba works at Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.