Overview

Dr. Mario Lammoglia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Lammoglia works at BCS Heart in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.