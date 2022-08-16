Dr. Mario John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario John, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario John, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Oviedo Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr, John a few months ago and I was unable to walk or stand without a walker. I was diagnosed with Severe arthritic right hip with superior and lateral subluxation of the femoral head in relation to the acetabulum. Right acetabular and femoral head dysplasia, similar. No acute fracture. No complete dislocation. He said without a hip replacement I would never be able to walk again and the pain would worsen. He said he would help me and get me back so I could have a normal life again without living with severe pain. On June 28 2022 he did my hip replacement and I was with my physical therapist the next day walking a short distance but it hurt less than before the operation. Each day I walked a little further and there is less pain. It is 8/15/2022 and I'm able to get around with my rollator and am able to get out and go shopping with my wife and am getting stronger every day. I highly recommend Dr. John and his staff to anyone who needs a hip replacement.
About Dr. Mario John, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1407012164
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John works at
Dr. John speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
