Dr. Mario Imola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Imola, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Imola, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with University of Bern|University Of Bern, Switzerland|University Of Berne (Switzerland)|University Of Toronto, Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Imola works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Facial Plastic Surgery Center3600 S Logan St Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0690
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Imola?
Dr. Imola has been incredible as I have sought information and guidance with fat grafting to repair a horrible facial surgery gone wrong. He has been honest and forthright and kind. Lisa, his patient manager has been amazing as well. I have been given fantastic information and support and highly recommend Dr. Imola and his practice.
About Dr. Mario Imola, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1932101490
Education & Certifications
- University of Bern|University Of Bern, Switzerland|University Of Berne (Switzerland)|University Of Toronto, Facial Plastic &amp; Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Ottawa Hospital - General Division|University of Ottawa Hospital/ General Division
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imola accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imola works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Imola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.