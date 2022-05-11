See All Plastic Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Mario Imola, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mario Imola, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with University of Bern|University Of Bern, Switzerland|University Of Berne (Switzerland)|University Of Toronto, Facial Plastic &amp; Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Imola works at Colorado Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Facial Plastic Surgery Center
    3600 S Logan St Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Reconstruction
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2022
    Dr. Imola has been incredible as I have sought information and guidance with fat grafting to repair a horrible facial surgery gone wrong. He has been honest and forthright and kind. Lisa, his patient manager has been amazing as well. I have been given fantastic information and support and highly recommend Dr. Imola and his practice.
    Local nurse — May 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mario Imola, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932101490
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Bern|University Of Bern, Switzerland|University Of Berne (Switzerland)|University Of Toronto, Facial Plastic &amp;amp; Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    • University of Ottawa Hospital - General Division|University of Ottawa Hospital/ General Division
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Imola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imola works at Colorado Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Imola’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Imola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

