Dr. Gonzalez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mario Gonzalez Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Gonzalez Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Elmore Medical Vein & Laser Treatment Center Inc.7131 N 11th St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 435-0717
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez Jr?
About Dr. Mario Gonzalez Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376557991
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez Jr works at
Dr. Gonzalez Jr has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez Jr speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.