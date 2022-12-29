Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mario Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Gomez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Locations
Hmg Psychiatric Associates PC5918 Harbour Park Dr, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 353-0010
Goochland Powhatan Community Services3058 River Rd W, Goochland, VA 23063 Directions (804) 556-5400
HMG Psychiatric Associates3910 Old Buckingham Rd Ste A, Powhatan, VA 23139 Directions (804) 598-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Knowledgeable, willing to listen and value patient's input and past experiences with diagnoses.
About Dr. Mario Gomez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1518905884
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.