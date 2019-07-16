Overview

Dr. Mario Garza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Garza works at Steeplechase Pediatric Center, PA in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.