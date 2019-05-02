Overview

Dr. Mario Galdames, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin



Dr. Galdames works at Comprehensive Care Group of South Florida in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.