Overview

Dr. Mario Fracassa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Fracassa works at OPHTHALMIC CONSULTANTS OF LI in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.