Dr. Mario Fracassa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fracassa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Fracassa, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Fracassa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Dr. Fracassa works at
Locations
-
1
Lopinto Eye Associates732 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fracassa?
Yes, this man is a gem. He has such a calm, comforting bedside manner. It is obvious he not only knows what's he's doing, he still enjoys doing it. Very warm and reassuring. My new eye doctor for as long as he'll have me!
About Dr. Mario Fracassa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1780681478
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Center
- Nassau County Med Center
- New York Metro Hosp Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fracassa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fracassa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fracassa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fracassa works at
Dr. Fracassa has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fracassa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fracassa speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fracassa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fracassa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fracassa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fracassa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.