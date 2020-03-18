Dr. Mario Favilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Favilli, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Favilli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Favilli works at
Locations
Mario N Favilli MD PA4855 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B8, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (305) 677-3541Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Elderplan
Ratings & Reviews
HE WAS MY DOCTOR FOR SO MANY YEARS AND I ALWAYS RECOMMENDED SUSCH A GREAT PERSON TOO VERY HONEST WHEN HE DOESN'T NEED TO CHARGE THE CONSULTATION HE DOESN'T!!!! He recommend another colleagues for your specific health issue and all of them are awesome great prices and excellent doctors!!!!l like him he takes the time to heard you and he doesn’t rush you. THANKS A LOT DR. FAVILLI AND STAFF
About Dr. Mario Favilli, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1730304221
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor University
- National Autonomous University of Nicaragua / Faculty of Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Favilli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Favilli speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Favilli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Favilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Favilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.