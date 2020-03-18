See All Family Doctors in Coconut Creek, FL
Dr. Mario Favilli, MD

Family Medicine
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mario Favilli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Favilli works at Mario N Favilli MD PA in Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mario N Favilli MD PA
    4855 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B8, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 677-3541
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Vertigo
Well Baby Care
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Elderplan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 18, 2020
    HE WAS MY DOCTOR FOR SO MANY YEARS AND I ALWAYS RECOMMENDED SUSCH A GREAT PERSON TOO VERY HONEST WHEN HE DOESN'T NEED TO CHARGE THE CONSULTATION HE DOESN'T!!!! He recommend another colleagues for your specific health issue and all of them are awesome great prices and excellent doctors!!!!l like him he takes the time to heard you and he doesn’t rush you. THANKS A LOT DR. FAVILLI AND STAFF
    Cristina Hurtado — Mar 18, 2020
    About Dr. Mario Favilli, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1730304221
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Baylor University
    • National Autonomous University of Nicaragua / Faculty of Medical Science
