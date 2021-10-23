See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Pulmonary Disease
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mario Fadila, MD is a Pulmonologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital and Clinics

Dr. Fadila works at Pulmonary Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary Associates, PC
    1725 E Boulder St Ste 204, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 471-1069
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2021
    Dr. Fadila was very careful to make sure I got all of my questions answered and was very thorough in his answers and explanations. He carefully considered all of my questions and allowed me to be part of the decision-making process. It was an excellent visit. I couldn't have asked for better.
    Robert — Oct 23, 2021
    About Dr. Mario Fadila, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568718344
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Uab Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Mario Fadila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fadila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fadila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fadila works at Pulmonary Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Fadila’s profile.

    Dr. Fadila has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fadila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

