Dr. Mario Echavarria, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They graduated from U Autonoma De Tamaulipas and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Echavarria works at Family Medicine & Urgent Care in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.