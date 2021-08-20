Overview

Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Dickens works at Comfort Foot Care in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.