Dr. Mario Diaz-Gomez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz-Gomez works at Central Neighborhood Health Foundation in Upland, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.