Dr. Mario Diaz-Gomez, MD

Family Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mario Diaz-Gomez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Diaz-Gomez works at Central Neighborhood Health Foundation in Upland, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Neighborhood Health Foundation
    360 E 7th St, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
    Mario A Diaz-Gomez MD
    2001 N Garey Ave # 101, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 620-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montclair Hospital Medical Center
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diphtheria Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Icterus Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mononucleosis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pleurisy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Roseola Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Streptococcal Infections Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 17, 2019
    Called dr's office this morning regarding a referral I received well their number is no longer in service! WTH ?? His staff never answer the phone and never return calls!!!! My first 2 visits went very well.! Now I have to look for another dr
    About Dr. Mario Diaz-Gomez, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427003300
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • FAAFP
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • King/drew Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School

