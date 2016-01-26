Dr. Mario Diana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Diana, MD
Dr. Mario Diana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.
Mario Diana, MD19234 Stonehue Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 495-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr amazing results no pa8n at all with my breast augmentation.
About Dr. Mario Diana, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1235266875
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Surgery-Medical College Of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Diana speaks Italian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Diana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diana.
