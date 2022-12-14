Overview

Dr. Mario Di Pascuale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Paso Children's Hospital, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Di Pascuale works at Cornea & Cataract Specialty Center, El Paso, TX in El Paso, TX with other offices in Canutillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.